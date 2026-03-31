Woman accused of pointing rifle at mother, toddler in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. - A convicted felon was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at a mother and her 3-year-old son while on a walk in Apopka, according to police reports.
The alleged incident happened last Friday near Christiana Avenue and Orange Street.
The backstory:
An Apopka police officer responded to a call at 602 East Magnolia Street regarding an aggravated assault.
Upon arrival, the victim described how a woman, later identified as 44-year-old Melissa Ironnecklace, "popped up out of nowhere" holding a rifle, asked the child’s age, and then said, "Happy birthday," before later raising the weapon at the mother as she approached her sister-in-law’s car.
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Officers located Ironnecklace at 871 East Semoran Boulevard, still in possession of the rifle, they said.
The mother positively identified her during a show-up on the scene, after which Ironnecklace was taken into custody without further incident.
Melissa Ironnecklace faces charges of aggravated assault without intent to kill and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.
Apopka Police confirmed that Ironnecklace is a convicted felon. She faces charges of aggravated assault without intent to kill and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Apopka Police Department.