Woman accused of pointing rifle at mother, toddler in Apopka

The Brief Melissa Ironnecklace, a convicted felon, pointed a rifle at a mother and toddler in Apopka. She was arrested on aggravated assault and illegal weapon charges. The victim identified her at the scene.



A convicted felon was arrested after allegedly pointing a rifle at a mother and her 3-year-old son while on a walk in Apopka, according to police reports.

The alleged incident happened last Friday near Christiana Avenue and Orange Street.

The backstory:

An Apopka police officer responded to a call at 602 East Magnolia Street regarding an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, the victim described how a woman, later identified as 44-year-old Melissa Ironnecklace, "popped up out of nowhere" holding a rifle, asked the child’s age, and then said, "Happy birthday," before later raising the weapon at the mother as she approached her sister-in-law’s car.

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Officers located Ironnecklace at 871 East Semoran Boulevard, still in possession of the rifle, they said.

The mother positively identified her during a show-up on the scene, after which Ironnecklace was taken into custody without further incident.

Melissa Ironnecklace faces charges of aggravated assault without intent to kill and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Apopka Police confirmed that Ironnecklace is a convicted felon. She faces charges of aggravated assault without intent to kill and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.