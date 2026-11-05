NASA spacewalk: Astronauts will finish solar array upgrades at ISS

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The Brief Two astronauts will exit the International Space Station on Thursday for another spacewalk. NASA's Anil Menon and Canadian Space Agency's Joshua Kutryk will finish installing solar arrays as part of a project to boost the space station's power. The spacewalk is expected to last about seven hours, according to NASA.



Two astronauts will conduct a spacewalk at the International Space Station on Thursday to finish upgrading the station's power system.

NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Canadian Space Agency's Joshua Kutryk will exit the space station to install a final roll-out solar array.

The spacewalk, scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET., is expected to last roughly seven hours.

The operation will wrap up a five-year project to upgrade the ISS power system.

What they're saying:

"This will complete the augmentation of the space station's power generating capacity from 160 kilowatts to about 215 kilowatts that began in June 2021," NASA said in a blog post.

How to watch the spacewalk

NASA will provide live coverage of the spacewalk.

If you want to watch it, the space agency will stream the spacewalk on its free NASA+ app and on its YouTube channel.

9th spacewalk of 2026

Thursday's spacewalk will mark the 9th one of the year.

The last one happened on Oct. 29, with Menon and Kutryk installing solar arrays.

Who is on board the ISS?

Seven astronauts are currently living on board the ISS.

In addition to Menon and Kutryk, the crew includes NASA's Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov, Anna Kikina and Sergey Teteryatnikov.

Watkins, Delaney, Kutryk and Teteryatnikov arrived at the space station on Oct. 1 on the Crew-13 mission.