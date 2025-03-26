Winter Garden considers 70-acre mega-sports complex proposal

The Brief Winter Garden is considering a new 70-acre sports complex, including a soccer stadium, hotel, and commercial buildings. City staff recommend talks with the developer, Federal Finance, to explore the project further. The proposal will be discussed at the Winter Garden Commission meeting on Thursday.



Sports complex could be a major catalyst

What we know:

The City of Winter Garden is considering a proposal for a new mega-sports complex. The development, backed by a company called Federal Finance, would occupy 70 acres along East Plant Street. The project includes a professional soccer stadium, hotel, commercial buildings, multi-family units, sports practice facilities, and parks. City staff have recommended that commissioners enter talks with the developer.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the project will be financed and if any public funding or incentives will be involved. The timeline for the development and the full scope of the plans are also not finalized. Further details will likely emerge after discussions with the city commission.

The backstory:

The proposal comes at a time when Winter Garden, a city in Central Florida, is seeing growth and development, making it an attractive location for large-scale projects. This specific development has the potential to boost the local economy and bring in tourism and sports-related revenue, though it has not been without scrutiny.

With increasing interest in sports tourism and recreation, this project could contribute to the city's growth and provide a new entertainment hub for both locals and visitors.

What they're saying:

The sports complex could be a major catalyst for further development in Winter Garden, adding a professional sports venue to the area.

"It affords these communities to have events, live events, professional teams on the weekends, even more localized events on the weekdays, that will naturally draw folks from all over and hopefully fill the hotel rooms as well as the rest of the amenities of the project," said Zack McNamara, Franklin Street Commercial Real Estate.

Timeline:

The proposal will be discussed at the Winter Garden Commission meeting on Thursday. If discussions go well, future meetings will likely follow to finalize the details and begin the development process.

