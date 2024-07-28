Expand / Collapse search

A winning $121,000 lottery ticket just sold at Orlando 7-Eleven

July 28, 2024
ORLANDO, Fla. - A $121,000 winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was just sold in Orlando

The lucky number for the Fantasy 5 evening drawing was 3, 17, 21, 28, and 33. 

The $121,668 belongs to a person who purchased the ticket at a 7-Eleven at 1755 N Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando, Florida. 

The last prize claimed in Florida for Fantasy 5 was a whopping $114,043 prize sold at a Coral Gables Chevron. 

The odds of guessing all five matching numbers for the Fantasy 5 game is 1 in 376,992. 