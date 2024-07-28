A winning $121,000 lottery ticket just sold at Orlando 7-Eleven

article

A $121,000 winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was just sold in Orlando.

The lucky number for the Fantasy 5 evening drawing was 3, 17, 21, 28, and 33.

The $121,668 belongs to a person who purchased the ticket at a 7-Eleven at 1755 N Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando, Florida.

The last prize claimed in Florida for Fantasy 5 was a whopping $114,043 prize sold at a Coral Gables Chevron.

The odds of guessing all five matching numbers for the Fantasy 5 game is 1 in 376,992.