NHC: Disturbance in Atlantic monitored for potential development

article

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic for potential development later this week. Disturbance #1 is located more than 1,000 miles south-east of Bermuda. Development chances are at 30% for the next 7 days. No immediate threat to Florida, according to FOX 35 Storm Team.



The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the central subtropical Atlantic for possible development later this week.

NHC monitoring disturbance in the Atlantic

What we know:

There is a trough of low pressure more than 1,000 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, which is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

Strong upper-level winds are limiting its development chances right now. However, as it moves westward across the Atlantic later this week, conditions may become better for potential development, the NHC said.

The NHC has given it a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

Any threat to Florida?

Local perspective:

No immediate threats to Florida from this disturbance, according to FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner.

Record-setting hurricane season

Big picture view:

So far, no hurricane has formed during the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, which is the latest in the season that has ever happened on record (in the modern satellite era). It also comes during the peak of the typical hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30, with August, September, and October typically being the most active months. The Atlantic season has two peaks: one in September, and a small peak in mid-October, the NHC said.