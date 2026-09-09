Florida attorney general sues Netflix over data collection and children's privacy claims

The Brief Florida sued Netflix, alleging it misled subscribers about collecting data for advertising. The lawsuit also claims Netflix uses features designed to keep children on the platform longer. The case expands Attorney General James Uthmeier's broader campaign against major technology companies over privacy and child safety.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is expanding his legal campaign against major technology companies, this time targeting Netflix over its advertising practices and children's privacy protections.

The lawsuit alleges the streaming company misled consumers about how it collected user data while using design features that keep children engaged on the platform. Netflix had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time the lawsuit was filed.

Netflix violated Florida law, Uthmeier says

What we know:

Uthmeier filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the 7th Judicial Circuit in St. Johns County, alleging Netflix violated Florida law by telling subscribers it would not collect, track or sell their personal information for advertising purposes before later launching an advertising business that relied on consumer data.

According to the complaint, Netflix assured customers for years that it would remain free of advertising, would not integrate user data for advertising purposes and would create children's profiles designed to protect younger users. The lawsuit contends the company was simultaneously building the infrastructure needed to launch its advertising platform, which debuted in November 2022.

The state also alleges Netflix uses features designed to increase children's screen time, arguing those practices prioritize profits over consumer protection.

What we don't know:

The lawsuit outlines Florida's allegations but does not establish that Netflix violated state law. The company had not filed a response in court or publicly addressed the claims when the lawsuit was announced.

It also remains unclear what financial penalties or other remedies Florida will ultimately seek if the case proceeds, or when the matter could go before a judge.

Consumer privacy, child safety behind move

The backstory:

The lawsuit is the latest in Uthmeier's broader effort to challenge large technology companies over consumer privacy and child safety.

His office is investigating OpenAI over the alleged use of ChatGPT by the gunman accused in last year's Florida State University shooting. Uthmeier has also pursued legal action against Snap Inc., is pursuing litigation against Roblox over child safety concerns, has launched an investigation into Discord and declined to join a multistate settlement with Meta, arguing the agreement does not provide sufficient protections for teenagers.

One day before filing the Netflix lawsuit, Uthmeier said he would seek legislation creating criminal penalties for artificial intelligence companies whose products facilitate crimes.

Big picture view:

The case reflects a broader push by Florida officials to increase oversight of technology companies as lawmakers and regulators nationwide debate children's online safety, targeted advertising and consumer data privacy.

The lawsuit also marks an expansion of Florida's legal strategy beyond traditional social media platforms to include streaming services that increasingly rely on advertising-supported subscription models.

‘This lawsuit is about parents’

What they're saying:

Uthmeier said parents—not technology companies—should control children's online experiences.

"This lawsuit is about parents, because it's parents who should oversee the privacy of their kids, not a big tech company that's profiting despite public safety. Parents, not streaming corporations need to direct the upbringing of children."

The attorney general also criticized Netflix's data collection practices and user engagement features.

"If a company is going to be monitoring every single click and scroll and swipe then you need to put people on notice. We do not want them creating addictive features for kids."

The lawsuit alleges Netflix's public promises differed from its internal business strategy.

"Netflix's representations that it would remain ad-free, refrain from collecting and integrating user data, and design kids profiles to protect children were made at the highest levels of the company. But behind the scenes, Netflix was accumulating years of consumer data and building the behavioral-surveillance infrastructure that it would ultimately deploy for its advertising business in November 2022."