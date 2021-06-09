White House press corps flight to UK delayed for hours by cicadas

A charter flight for the White House press corps, who will follow President Biden on his first overseas trip to the United Kingdom, has been delayed by cicadas, Fox News has confirmed.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Tuesday evening flight was delayed "several hours," at Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia, according to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

HOW MUCH LONGER WILL THE CICADAS BE AROUND? EXPERT HAS ANSWERS

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire tweeted that the cicadas, which have descended on the city and other parts of the U.S. after spending 17 years underground, had caused a "mechanical issue."

Biden will leave for the U.K. on Wednesday for the first leg of his European visit, which will include the G7 summit in Cornwall.

CICADAS COULD BE CAUSE OF LARGE MASS ON RADAR, NWS SAYS

The president will also travel to Belgium and Switzerland during the week-long tour.

Advertisement

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com