Memorial Day 2026: What’s happening in Central Florida for the holiday weekend

The Brief Central Florida communities are hosting a wide array of Memorial Day ceremonies, parades, and 5K runs across Brevard, Flagler, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia counties to honor U.S. military personnel who died in service. Officially observed on Monday, May 25, 2026, the holiday features solemn regional highlights including flag-folding presentations, 21-gun salutes, and guest keynote speeches from retired military leaders. While many municipal events offer free admission for families to pay their respects, select venues are also hosting tribute concerts, classic car shows, and community markets throughout the holiday weekend.



Memorial Day, observed annually on the last Monday of May, is a national day of remembrance dedicated to honoring U.S. military personnel who died in the line of duty.

Throughout the holiday weekend, Central Florida cities are hosting community gatherings, solemn parades, and memorial 5K runs to honor the lives of fallen military service members.

What is Memorial Day?

In 2026, Memorial Day will be officially observed on Monday, May 25. In contrast to Veterans Day – which takes place every November 11 to honor all living and deceased U.S. military veterans – Memorial Day is specifically set aside to remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. armed forces..

Read more: The history of Memorial Day

Memorial Day – often thought of as the start of summer – is often a day for family gatherings, barbecues or community events.

Here's what's happening this weekend.

Brevard County

Cape Canaveral National Cemetery (5525 U.S. Highway 1, North Mims): A commemoration ceremony will take place on Monday, May 25 at 9 a.m.

Riverfront Park in Cocoa Village (401 Riveredge Blvd. Cocoa): The annual Memorial Day Celebration will be held on Monday, May 25 at 9 a.m. The tribute will honor fallen veterans with a special flag ceremony, 21-gun salute, playing of taps, a moment of silence, entertainment and more. Admission is free.

Brevard Veterans Memorial Center (400 S Sykes Creek Pkwy, Merritt Island): Rolling Thunder will begin with an opening ceremony on Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m. While online registration is closed, attendees can register at each location. A ceremony will be held on Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m., featuring music and two speakers.

Flagler County

Government Services Building (1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell): The Flagler County community will host a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m., featuring special guest speaker retired Major General Wilfred Hessert.

Heroes Memorial Park (2860 Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast): The city of Palm Coast invites residents to the 2026 Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 25 at 8 a.m.

Lake County

The City of Clermont will host the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall during Memorial Day weekend 2026 at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center. The memorial and Loach helicopter display will be open May 24-25, with Clermont’s Memorial Day observance scheduled from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The City of Leesburg will hold a Memorial Day event at 10 a.m. at Veteran Memorial Park, located at 600 W. Meadow St. Residents can contact the city at 352-365-0053 or email specialevents@leesburgflorida.gov for more information.

The City of Minneola will hold a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at the May Griffith Gazebo to honor military service members who died serving the country. The event will also include the dedication of the new Heroes Memorial Park honoring fallen military members and first responders.

Marion County

Veterans Memorial Park (2601 E Fort King Street, Ocala): The Ocala park is free to visit to see the 5,000 memorial bricks and 100 plaques honoring those who served.

Read more: What's open/closed on Memorial Day?

The 26th Annual Orlando City Veterans Day Parade takes place in Lake Nona, Orlando, United States, on November 8, 2025, with Mayor Buddy Dyer in attendance to honor those who serve our nation. The theme of the 2025 parade is ''Service to Our Nation'' Expand

Orange County

Greenwood Cemetery (1603 Greenwood Street, Orlando): A Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony will be held on Friday, May 22 at 6 p.m. to honor the men and women service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Cypress Grove Park (290 Holden Ave, Orlando): A Memorial Day Salute will be held on Saturday, May 23 at 9:45 a.m. with a flag folding presentation, veterans pinning ceremony, posting of the colors and more.

Winter Park City Hall (401 S Park Ave, Winter Park): A 30-minute Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m., including remarks by Mayor Sheila DeCiccio, patriotic vocal performances and Taps presented by Central Florida Community Arts, poem reading, flag-raising and wreath-laying in honor of all fallen service members.

Ritz-Carlton (4012 Central Florida Parkway, Orlando): A Remember & Honor - Memorial Day 5k is held on Saturday, May 23. This family-friendly event invites attendees to the back of the Ritz-Carlton's 9 of 18-hole championship course. After the race, champagne or mimosas, an assortment of healthy snack options and stretching and massage by our therapists featuring Theragun is offered. Registration ends May 23 at 7 a.m. The cost is $75 for adults and $50 for kids 12 years old and under.

Orange County Courthouse (425 N. Orange Ave. Orlando): A Memorial Day ceremony will be held on Monday, May 25 at 8 a.m. with keynote speaker, retired United States Navy Captain Tim Hill.

Veterans Memorial Park (420 S. Park Avenue, Winter Garden): As part of its Memorial Day Community Celebration, the city of Winter Garden is hosting A Service of Remembrance: Honoring Our Nation's Fallen Heroes with speaker, Hugh T. Gregory of the American Legion Post 63. The event will be held on Monday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m. and is free for all attendees.

Osceola County

Mount Peace Cemetery (775 E 10th St, St. Cloud): Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m. featuring moments of reflection, tribute and unity.

Veteran’s Park (1201 13th St., St. Cloud): Part of a weekly community market, Soldier City Sundays offers local vendors, enjoy live music, and grab a bite to eat as a way for veterans to connect with one another. The event is held on Sunday, May 24 at 11 a.m.

Promenade at Sunset Walk (3251 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee): The Promenade is hosting a four-day Memorial Day weekend, starting Friday, May 22 at 6 p.m. With artisan markets, DJs and car shows, the event will continue rain or shine. Admission and parking is free.

The 26th Annual Orlando City Veterans Day Parade takes place in Lake Nona, Orlando, United States, on November 8, 2025, with Mayor Buddy Dyer in attendance to honor those who serve our nation. The theme of the 2025 parade is ''Service to Our Nation'' Expand

Seminole County

Casselberry City Hall (95 Triplet Lake Dr, Casselberry): The whole family is invited for a Memorial Day weekend of classic rock and a car show. The event will feature Southern Rock Revival, the ultimate Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, as well as more than 150 classic cars, muscle cars, and hot rods on display. The event will be held on Saturday, May 23 at 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

Veterans Memorial Park (110 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford): The city of Sanford is hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony for the whole family on Monday, May 25 at 9 a.m. The ceremony will display featuring restored military vehicles alongside police, fire, and sheriff department vehicles. In addition, representatives from the Florida Military Vehicle Heritage Group, Military Vehicle Preservation Association and WW2 Armor will provide equipment and vehicles for inspection.

Volusia County

Veterans Memorial Plaza (125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach): Visit the Veterans Memorial Plaza, located near the Tom Staed Veterans Memorial Bridge in Daytona Beach, to remember and honor the lives of fallen U.S. soldiers.