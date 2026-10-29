Welcome to Rockville reveals 2027 full lineup

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The Brief Welcome to Rockville has revealed the lineup for its 2027 festival. Korn, Bad Omens, Pierce The Veil, Blink 182, Alice in Chains, Ice Nine Kills, Good Charlotte, MGK, The OffSpring, and Papa Roach are some of the artists set to perform. The festival runs May 6–9 in Daytona Beach.



Are you ready to rock? Welcome to Rockville has revealed the lineup for its 2027 festival.

Welcome to Rockville 2027 full lineup

What we know:

Welcome to Rockville's 2027 music festival will be held May 6-9 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, and will feature more than 150 artists across five stages.

Here are the main headliners: Korn, Bad Omens, Pierce The Veil, and Blink 182.

Korn is scheduled to perform on May 6. Bad Omens on May 7. Pierce The Veil on May 8. And Blink 182 on May 9.

Other acts on the bill: Alice in Chains, Ice Nine Kills, Good Charlotte, MGK, Faith No More, SuicideBoy$, The Offspring, Papa Roach, Relient K, Sugar Ray, and Dashboard Confessional, among others.

Welcome to Rockville tickets

By the numbers:

Tickets are already on sale via the festival's website, including day tickets, two-day tickets, four-day tickets, and VIP tickets.

One-day tickets: $155+

Two-day tickets: $290+

Four-day tickets: $445+

One-day VIP: $250+

Four-day VIP: $845+

Daytona Owners Club tickets start at $615 for a one-day pass, and start at $2400 for a four-day pass. This ultra-premium pass comes with access to an elevated viewing area near the main stage, faster entry lines, racetrack parking, exclusive access to merchandise, as well as all-inclusive beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as snacks and light bites.

What's new for 2027

Organizers said they've added more shade, seating, and entertainment to next year's festival.

APEX stage: New panoramic video and immersive production

Octane stage: New visuals

Vortex stage: Larger and fully shaded

Inferno stage: Moves under a tent and gets upgraded audio and video

Garage stage: Shaded with more views.

There will also be covered bleachers, more seating, umbrellas, and new amusement rides throughout the festival, a news release said.