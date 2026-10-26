Blue Origin rebuilds tower at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base 5 months after New Glenn explosion, CEO says

The Brief Blue Origin has reportedly rebuilt its vehicle access tower at Launch Complex 36 in Florida – five months after its New Glenn rocket exploded during a test flight. NASA leaders praised the swift reconstruction and confirmed more than 100 agency teams are actively assisting with the return-to-flight process. Industry experts warn that Blue Origin has shared minimal details about the rocket issues that triggered the initial blast or potential stage fixes.



Five months after Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded during a static fire test at Launch Complex 36 in Cape Canaveral, Blue Origin's CEO said the vehicle access tower has been rebuilt and restacked.

Blue Origin's Vehicle Access Tower rebuild after explosion

What they're saying:

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp shared a time-lapse video on Saturday of Launch Complex 36's Vehicle Access Tower being assembled.

"The Vehicle Access Tower is fully assembled, with every module repaired and back in place. This was a monumental effort. Proud of Team Blue," Limp said in a post on X.

The backstory:

On May 28, Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded during a static fire test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base, sending a massive fireball into the night sky and shaking homes and businesses near the Space Coast.

In August, Blue Origin said a faulty oxygen valve failed, which caused the explosion during its engine hot fire test.

Blue Origin's connection to Artemis missions

Why you should care:

NASA is relying on Blue Origin to help return American astronauts to the moon. More than 100 federal agency teams are directly collaborating with the aerospace company to support launch readiness before the calendar year concludes.

"I see that team fighting for every single day figuring out how to shave hours off," said Jeremy Parsons, manager of the NASA Artemis Program. "We have over 100 NASA teams engaged throughout return to flight."

When will Blue Glenn be ready to test again?

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released a target launch date to conduct follow-up tests on the rocket. Blue Origin has said it wants to return to flight before the end of 2026.

Space analysts note the private firm has disclosed very little information regarding root causes or technical repairs to the vehicle itself.

"We have heard basically nothing from Blue Origin about the status of the rocket," Kremer said. "We don't know the status of any fixes they’ve made on either the first or second stage."

Expanding Cape launch operations

What's next:

Blue Origin turned the setback into an opportunity to expand its presence across the Space Coast by starting development on a second site. Workers are pouring concrete and setting foundational structures at Launch Complex 36B to support the heavy-lift New Glenn rocket.

"That’s where the major construction is going on of the new pad," Kremer said.