Water main break shuts down Groveland treatment plant, disrupts service to thousands

The Brief A water main break near the Sunshine Water Treatment Plant in Groveland is causing low water pressure for the northern service area. The affected area is under a precautionary boil water notice as crews shut off the plant to isolate and repair the damage. The city will distribute bottled water to residents at Cherry Lake Preparatory Academy from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.



A major water main break in Lake County outside the Sunshine Water Treatment Plant prompted a precautionary boil water notice and left parts of Groveland with low water pressure on Tuesday morning.

Crews are working to repair the system, marking another infrastructure hurdle for local residents.

What we know:

City officials were alerted to the large water main break at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Crews had temporarily shut off the Sunshine Water Treatment Plant by noon to assess the damage and begin repairs directly outside the facility.

Residents in the northern service area, specifically along Cherry Lake Road, State Road 19, Wilson Lake Parkway, and U.S. 27, are experiencing lower-than-normal water pressure as workers stabilize the system. The water system is working to supplement the loss of pressure, and field crews are assessing pressures throughout the area.

Those affected are under a precautionary boil water notice and should follow guidance until it is lifted. A bottled water distribution will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cherry Lake Preparatory Academy car line. Residents with questions can call the resident information line at 352-429-2740.

Officials scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 20390 U.S. Highway 27, Groveland, FL 34736, where the break is located near the abandoned Days Inn at the corner of U.S. 27 and State Road 19.

What we don't know:

City leaders have not announced an estimated time for when the water main repairs will be finished. It is also unclear when the Sunshine Water Treatment Plant will be turned back on or when the boil water notice will be lifted.

We also don't know what the crews were working on when the pipe broke.

The backstory:

This latest break follows multiple recent water incidents in the Groveland area. Just last Friday, a software error shut down pumps at the Sunshine Water Treatment Plant, triggering a boil water advisory for thousands of residents.

Earlier this year, a lightning strike knocked out power to the facility in June.