WATCH: Bradenton Police rescue scared kitten trapped underneath hood of car

The Bradenton Police Department shared pawsitively adorable footage showing the rescue of a kitten from a car engine.

According to a Facebook post from BPD, an officer was flagged down by a driver with an unwanted - or at the very least, unexpected - passenger.

The officer then called the Bradenton Fire Department for advice on how exactly to extract the scared kitten from the engine of the Toyota Camry.

People can be heard saying ‘he keeps moving to the authorities,’ as they try to figure out how to extract the cat.

The kitten is eventually freed from the car - meowing the whole way - and then placed in a box.