Volusia County Publix sells winning lottery ticket worth $56K

Stream FOX 35:

A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was sold at a Publix in Volusia County.

The winning ticket for Thursday evening's drawing is worth $56,364.04. It was sold at the grocery store located at 915 Doyle Road in Deltona.

The winning numbers were 6-23-27-31-36.

Another winning ticket for the same drawing was sold at a Winn-Dixie in Tamarac.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: