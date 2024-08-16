Volusia County Publix sells winning lottery ticket worth $56K
Stream FOX 35:
DELTONA, Fla. - A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was sold at a Publix in Volusia County.
The winning ticket for Thursday evening's drawing is worth $56,364.04. It was sold at the grocery store located at 915 Doyle Road in Deltona.
The winning numbers were 6-23-27-31-36.
Another winning ticket for the same drawing was sold at a Winn-Dixie in Tamarac.
Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV