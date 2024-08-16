Expand / Collapse search

Volusia County Publix sells winning lottery ticket worth $56K

Published  August 16, 2024 10:21am EDT
Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. - A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was sold at a Publix in Volusia County. 

The winning ticket for Thursday evening's drawing is worth $56,364.04. It was sold at the grocery store located at 915 Doyle Road in Deltona. 

The winning numbers were 6-23-27-31-36. 

Another winning ticket for the same drawing was sold at a Winn-Dixie in Tamarac. 

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. 

