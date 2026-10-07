Volusia County man sentenced to 47 years for DUI crash that killed couple

The Brief Scott March, 64, was sentenced Wednesday to 47 years in prison for a 2025 DUI crash that killed Thomas and Julia Lauck. Prosecutors said March reached 147 mph seconds before the crash on State Road A1A. Several of the victim’s family members appeared in court, pushing for a maximum sentence.



A Volusia County man was sentenced to 47 years in prison Wednesday for a high-speed DUI crash that killed a husband and wife.

Scott March, 64, pleaded no contest to two counts of Vehicular Homicide and two counts of DUI manslaughter in the deaths of Thomas and Julia Lauck. It was an open plea, which gave the judge the ability to impose the sentence he saw fit.

What happened

The backstory:

The crash happened Nov. 1, 2025, on State Road A1A in Volusia County.

Prosecutors said March was driving recklessly and reached 147 mph just seconds before the crash. He was traveling about 110 mph when he tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and slammed into the back of the Laucks' vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Thomas Lauck died at the scene. His wife, Julia, was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

A toxicology report showed March had an estimated blood alcohol level of 0.13% at the time of the crash, well above Florida's legal limit of 0.08%. Detectives said March had purchased the Corvette involved in the crash earlier the same day.

Witnesses said that in the moments after the deadly crash, March appeared more concerned about his car than the two victims.

‘Ripped from our lives’

What they're saying:

Before the judge delivered the sentence, members of Thomas and Julia Lauck's family addressed the court about the impact of their deaths.

"We did not lose Tom and Julie. They were ripped from our lives, tragically, senselessly, violently, and with no remorse," their niece, Missy Cole, told the court.

March also had an opportunity to address the judge, asking for mercy ahead of his sentencing. As he spoke, the victims' son sat nearby and could be seen shaking his head.

Judge Christian Miller declined to impose a sentence below the minimum called for in the case, pointing to the severity of March's actions and his behavior following the crash.

"It is not appropriate for this court with these facts to depart below the minimum sentence," Miller said. "The egregiousness of your actions, the callousness of your behavior afterwards, the amount of loss that you caused that is irreparable..."

State Attorney R.J. Larizza also issued a statement following the sentencing.

"Two people are dead because the defendant chose to drive in a reckless and intoxicated state," Larizza said. "Forty-seven years in prison cannot bring them back, but it does send a clear message to drunk drivers that you will pay dearly for your criminal transgressions."

March was sentenced to 47 years in prison, with credit for approximately one year he has already served.