VIDEO: Two massive fires break out at warehouses in Carson and El Sereno

Crews are battling a massive fire at a Carson warehouse Thursday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the blaze a little after 3 p.m. Some of the boxes at the warehouse had rubbing alcohol, further sparking the fire.

According to the LA County Fire Department, three firefighters were injured, two were treated on scene and one was transported to the hospital. The building, owned by JIT Transportation, housed serval packaging materials including highly flammable alcohol wipes.

Employees inside the building and those in nearby warehouses were asked to evacuate. No residents in the area were ordered to evacuate, firefighters tell FOX 11.

The fire department says they were able to prevent significant damage to 11 surrounding businesses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Around 5 p.m. another warehouse fire broke out in El Sereno. The commercial building is near E. Alhambra Ave and Valley Blvd. Smoke can be seen from miles away. No injuries have been reported, the cause of this fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

