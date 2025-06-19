Valuable Pokémon cards stolen from Central Florida shop
BELLEVIEW, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect after a thief broke into a Belleview card shop early Tuesday morning and stole tens of thousands of dollars in Pokémon cards.
What we know:
Belleview police officers are investigating a burglary at a card shop. Owners at OGPokeCards said the thief stole hundreds of Pokémon trading cards worth an estimated $35,000.
The break-in happened on Tuesday morning around 5 a.m. The thief is seen on video surveillance smashing display cases and stuffing trading cards into a bag. Video shows the thief leaving the store and returning for a second time. In all, the video shows he spent around seven minutes in the store.
Valerie Arguelles, a co-owner at OGPokeCards, said the owners worked day and night to re-open Friday after three days closed.
What we don't know:
We don’t know the name of the suspect. Belleview police confirmed they have not been able to identify a suspect. Police said they are working to track down more surveillance video from neighboring businesses.
What they're saying:
Arguelles said the thief took an estimated $35,000 worth of merchandise.
"It’s devastating," Arguelles said. "It’s going to take a lot of time to build up but hopefully we can get to where we were and continue to progress."
Arguelles credited the community and investigators for their support.
"With the help from the detective and the police, we're going to be able to get this person, hopefully."
What's next:
The shop plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Friday
What you can do:
The shop’s owners launched an online fundraiser to help offset the cost of reopening. While the business is insured, they say the policy may not cover the full value of the stolen inventory.
GoFundMe link: Repair and Reopen OGPokeCards
The Source: FOX 35 confirmed the police investigation with the Belleview Police Department. FOX 35 spoke with the owners of the card shop.