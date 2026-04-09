The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is investigating OpenAI over concerns its AI tools may harm minors and pose public safety risks. The probe follows a planned lawsuit tied to the 2025 shooting at Florida State University, where the suspect allegedly used ChatGPT to help plan the attack. The scope of the investigation is still unclear, but it adds to growing calls for stronger AI regulations in Florida and nationwide.



Florida’s attorney general has launched an investigation into artificial intelligence company OpenAI, citing concerns about potential harm to minors and broader public safety risks.

The move follows a high-profile lawsuit tied to a deadly shooting at Florida State University that has intensified scrutiny over how AI tools are used.

What we know:

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the probe, saying his office is examining whether OpenAI’s products, including ChatGPT, have contributed to harm involving minors or criminal activity.

The investigation comes as at least one victim’s family from the April 2025 mass shooting at Florida State University prepares to sue the company.

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Authorities allege the gunman used ChatGPT to research details such as the busiest times at the student union. Uthmeier said subpoenas related to the probe are forthcoming, while OpenAI says it is cooperating with law enforcement.

What we don't know:

The full scope of the investigation remains unclear, including what specific records or internal practices prosecutors will examine and whether any legal action will follow.

It is also not confirmed how much, if any, the AI tool directly influenced the suspect’s actions or decision-making in the shooting.

What they're saying:

"AI should exist to supplement support and advance mankind, not lead to an existential crisis or our ultimate demise," Uthmeier said in a video announcement.

"As Big Tech rolls out these technologies they should not — they cannot — put our safety and security at risk," he said. "We support innovation, but that doesn’t give any company the right to endanger our children, facilitate criminal activity, empower America’s enemies or threaten our national security."

"I call on the Florida Legislature to work quickly on implementing protections to safeguard our children from the dangers of AI and to further empower my office of Attorney General to fight these evils," he added.

The backstory:

The investigation follows the April 17, 2025, shooting at Florida State University that left two people dead and five wounded.

An attorney for one victim’s family claims OpenAI identified the suspect as a potential risk but failed to alert authorities. Uthmeier has also pointed to other alleged cases in which AI tools were linked to self-harm or suicide among minors, raising broader concerns about safeguards in emerging technology.

Big picture view:

The case underscores growing tension between rapid AI innovation and calls for regulation.

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Florida recently passed a law updating terminology around child sexual abuse material to address AI-generated content, signed by Ron DeSantis.

However, lawmakers declined to pass a broader "AI Bill of Rights," reflecting a divide over whether states or the federal government should lead regulation. Uthmeier has urged stronger protections, framing AI as both a public safety and national security issue.