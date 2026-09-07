Dozens of cats seek homes after Port Orange rescuer dies from terminal cancer

The Brief Fifty-five cats were left behind after a Port Orange animal rescuer died from terminal cancer. Furry Nation Salvation has placed many of the cats, with 10 still available for adoption. Several feral cats will be relocated to a Colorado sanctuary as the rescue continues seeking donations and foster homes.



After a longtime animal advocate died, dozens of cats she rescued are now looking for homes as a Central Florida rescue works to care for them.

Fifty-five cats were found inside the Port Orange home of Candice Park after her death. Park, a longtime trap-neuter-return advocate, spent years rescuing and fostering cats in need.

‘Tough and overwhelming’

What they're saying:

Tonja Heer, founder of Furry Nation Salvation, said she met Park about four years ago when Park began fostering cats through the rescue.

"Candice Park just had a love for helping animals in need," Heer said. "She was a huge trap, neuter, return advocate. She would help anyone that needed help with the animals, and I think over time she just had a very hard time letting go of those animals."

Heer said she knew Park had terminal cancer and worried about what would happen to the cats after her death.

"I did know that she had terminal cancer, and I knew these cats would outlive her," Heer said.

Volunteers and several rescue organizations have since stepped in to care for the animals and find them permanent homes.

"It's been tough and overwhelming. Luckily, we have a whole community that really has come together," Heer said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Fifty-five cats were found inside the Port Orange home of Candice Park after her death. Park, a longtime trap-neuter-return advocate, spent years rescuing and fostering cats in need.

About 16 to 18 of the more feral cats are expected to be transferred later this month to Green Cat Shack, a sanctuary in Colorado Springs.

"I just found a really amazing cat sanctuary in Colorado Springs," Heer said. "They're offering these cats to have their own building and their own patio, which is huge."

What you can do:

About 10 friendly cats are still available for adoption. Furry Nation Salvation is also accepting monetary donations and is seeking adopters and foster families. People interested in helping can contact the rescue through its social media pages (Facebook | Instagram | Tiktok) or at the Furry Nation Salvation website.