ULA Atlas V set to launch 29 Amazon Kuiper satellites from Cape Canaveral

The Brief ULA's Atlas V rocket is scheduled to launch 29 Amazon Kuiper satellites from Cape Canaveral Friday evening. The mission is part of Amazon's plan to build a constellation of more than 3,000 internet satellites in low Earth orbit. Weather conditions delayed an initial launch time of 7:33 p.m., and the rocket was fully fueled ahead of liftoff.



United Launch Alliance (ULA) is preparing to launch an Atlas V rocket Friday evening carrying 29 satellites for Amazon's Project Kuiper internet constellation.

Liftoff is scheduled from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a launch window that opens at 7:53 p.m. EDT and closes at 8:02 p.m.

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Weather conditions were favorable for launch, with officials reporting a "go" for liftoff during the final weather briefing. By 7 p.m., all three cryogenic propellant tanks had been filled to flight levels, leaving the rocket fully fueled and ready for launch.

The mission, known as Amazon Kuiper 7, is part of Amazon's effort to build a global broadband network using thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit.

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The company plans to deploy more than 3,000 satellites as part of the constellation, which is designed to provide high-speed internet service to customers in areas with limited or no access to traditional broadband networks.

Shortly after liftoff, the Atlas V will perform a series of pitch, yaw and roll maneuvers to place the rocket on a northeasterly trajectory, ULA explained The vehicle is expected to reach a 280-mile-high (450-kilometer) orbit.

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The mission will use an Atlas V 551 configuration, featuring five solid rocket boosters and a 17.7-foot (5.4-meter) payload fairing. The rocket stands about 205 feet (62.5 meters) tall.

The first stage is powered by a Russian-built RD-180 engine fueled by RP-1 kerosene and liquid oxygen. The engine, combined with five solid rocket boosters, provides more than 2.7 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.

After first-stage separation, the Centaur upper stage will perform a single engine burn to place the satellites into their intended orbit. The Centaur is powered by an RL10C-1-1 engine fueled by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

ULA released visibility maps showing the rocket could be visible across much of Florida and portions of the Eastern Seaboard, weather permitting.