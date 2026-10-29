UCF fined $100K by Big 12 over discriminatory fan chants aimed at BYU

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The Brief The Big 12 Conference has fined the University of Central Florida $100,000 after fans made discriminatory chants directed at Brigham Young University. The conference said the fine will be directed toward "student education initiatives. The Big 12 also announced an updated policy that includes in-game penalties for discriminatory conduct.



The University of Central Florida has been fined $100,000 by the Big 12 Conference for derogatory chants fans made against BYU during a football game last Saturday.

In a news release, the conference said that UCF followed protocols and took action by removing some of the fans from the stadium, but added that "discriminatory behavior has no place in the Big 12."

The release didn't say what the chants were, but videos shared online show some fans chanting, "f--- the Mormons."

Big 12 said the fine will go toward student education initiatives.

Big 12 sets policy with in-game penalties

In addition to the fine, the Big 12 also announced plans to update its policy to include in-game penalties for continued discriminatory conduct.

A first offense will result in a minimum fine of $100,000, followed by a formal warning.

A second confirmed incident during the same game will result in an in-game penalty. The league mentioned a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty or an unsportsmanlike two-shot technical foul as examples.

Continued discriminatory behavior could also result in an additional $500,000 fine, the league said.

Fans who are removed from discriminatory conduct will be banned from all athletic events during the academic year.

Chants made by other teams

This is the latest fine against a Big 12 school over fan chants directed at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Earlier this year, Oklahoma State was fined $50,000 following similar chants during a men's basketball game against BYU.