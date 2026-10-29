UCF fined $100K by Big 12 over discriminatory fan chants aimed at BYU
ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida has been fined $100,000 by the Big 12 Conference for derogatory chants fans made against BYU during a football game last Saturday.
In a news release, the conference said that UCF followed protocols and took action by removing some of the fans from the stadium, but added that "discriminatory behavior has no place in the Big 12."
The release didn't say what the chants were, but videos shared online show some fans chanting, "f--- the Mormons."
Big 12 said the fine will go toward student education initiatives.
Big 12 sets policy with in-game penalties
In addition to the fine, the Big 12 also announced plans to update its policy to include in-game penalties for continued discriminatory conduct.
A first offense will result in a minimum fine of $100,000, followed by a formal warning.
A second confirmed incident during the same game will result in an in-game penalty. The league mentioned a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty or an unsportsmanlike two-shot technical foul as examples.
Continued discriminatory behavior could also result in an additional $500,000 fine, the league said.
Fans who are removed from discriminatory conduct will be banned from all athletic events during the academic year.
Chants made by other teams
This is the latest fine against a Big 12 school over fan chants directed at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Earlier this year, Oklahoma State was fined $50,000 following similar chants during a men's basketball game against BYU.
The Source: This article was written based on information released by the Big 12 Conference.