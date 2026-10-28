Suspect in custody after homicide in South Daytona, police say

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The Brief South Daytona police are conducting a homicide investigation at an apartment complex on South Ridgewood Avenue. Police said a suspect has been taken into custody. Officials have not released any additional details about the investigation.



A suspect is in custody after a homicide in South Daytona early Wednesday, according to the police department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 5:20 a.m. to an incident at an apartment complex on South Ridgewood Avenue.

After they arrived, officers began their investigation, which led to a suspect being taken into custody, the department said.

What we don't know:

The police department has not released details about what led to the incident, the circumstances surrounding the incident or the name of the suspect.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the South Daytona Police Department at 386-322-3030.