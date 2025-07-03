Two brothers killed in Volusia County train collision

The Brief Two brothers from Pierson were killed Wednesday night when their car was hit by a train after driving around active railroad crossing arms in Volusia County. The crash happened around 9:14 p.m., and both men were pronounced dead at the scene.



Two brothers were killed late Wednesday night when a train struck their vehicle at a railroad crossing in rural Volusia County, deputies said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:14 p.m. on W. Washington Avenue near County Road 3 in Pierson. According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, a four-door Chevrolet traveling eastbound drove around the lowered railroad crossing arms and flashing lights, which were functioning at the time.

As the vehicle entered the tracks, it was struck by a northbound train.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, and his 20-year-old brother, both from Pierson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said next of kin had been notified.

The incident remains under investigation.