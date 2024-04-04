It’s been one year since Donald Trump became the first president in history to be indicted and arraigned on criminal charges.

The former president was charged in March 2023 for alleged hush money payments made to two women on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign in an attempt to cover up his alleged extramarital affairs.

And on April 4, 2023, Trump was booked and arraigned in a New York City court.

His day started with a mini-parade in Florida on his way to the airport, and then countless Americans watched in real time his drive across New York City as he made his way to a Manhattan courthouse.

Trump was not placed in handcuffs or subjected to a booking photo, though he was fingerprinted.

That case is just one of four criminal cases that have been brought against the former president.

Here is a look at where all of them stand, and what’s become of civil cases brought against him.

Criminal case 1: Hush-money

Where: New York

Charges: Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

About the case: The indictment centers on allegations that Trump falsified internal records kept by his company to hide the true nature of payments made to his then-personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen. Cohen helped cover up Trump’s extramarital affairs with porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump’s company, Trump Organization, then reimbursed Cohen and paid him bonuses and extra payments which were falsely logged as legal expenses in company records, according to prosecutors.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, saying Trump directed him to arrange the payments of hush money. He served more than a year in prison.

Case status: The trial is set to start on April 15, 2024, and is expected to take six weeks once a jury has been picked.

Criminal case 2: State election interference

Where: Georgia

Charges: Trump and 18 others are charged under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. Trump also is charged with nine other criminal counts, including filing false documents, false statements and writings, and assorted conspiracy charges. The RICO charge alone carries a penalty of five to 20 years in prison.

About the case: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has charged Trump and 18 others with participating in a scheme to illegally try to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The alleged scheme included several acts, including Trump’s infamous phone call in January 2021 to Georgia’s secretary of state, trying to replace Georgia’s Democratic presidential electors with ones who would vote for him, harassment of an election worker and copying data and software from election equipment without permission.

Case status: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee still has not set a trial date.

Criminal case 3: Federal election interference

Where: Washington, D.C.

Charges: Trump is charged with four counts of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and conspiracy to prevent others from carrying out their constitutional rights. The most serious charges carry up to 20 years behind bars.

About the case: Special counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors allege that Trump and his allies knowingly pushed election fraud lies and pressured state officials to overturn Biden’s win. Prosecutors also allege that Trump and his allies sought to exploit the pro-Trump mob’s attack on the Capitol as Congress members were certifying Biden’s victory.

Case status: U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has not set a new date for this trial after postponing it. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments the week of April 22, 2024, over whether Trump can be prosecuted for election interference.

Criminal Case 4: Classified documents

Where: Florida

Charges: Trump faces 40 felony counts related to both the possession of the documents, including crimes under the Espionage Act, and the alleged obstruction. The charges include willful retention of national defense information; conspiracy to obstruct justice; false statements and representations; and other counts. Each of the more than 30 willful retention counts carry a maximum 10-year sentence.

About the case: Trump was once again charged by special counsel Jack Smith with illegally retaining classified documents he had taken from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left office.

Case status: The trial is tentatively set to start on May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Florida. Trump has asked for the date to be pushed back and that request is still pending.

Civil case: Fraud

Where: New York

Charges: Trump was charged with lying about his wealth for years as he built his massive real estate empire which catapulted him to stardom and the White House.

About the case: Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump, his company and executives including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. schemed to pad his net worth by billions of dollars on financial statements which were given to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure loans. As this is a civil case, there is no possibility of prison time.

Case status: The judge made a ruling against Trump on Feb. 16, 2024, and has ordered the former president and his co-defendants to pay $363.9 million in penalties or $464 million with interest. Trump has since appealed the verdict and in the meantime, was given the green light to put up $175 million, which is a little over 38% of what he owes. The 38% essentially stops the clock on collection and prevents the state from seizing Trump’s assets while he continues to appeal.

Civil case: Sexual abuse

Where: New York

Charge: Trump was found liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

About the case: Jean E. Carroll, who penned advice columns for Elle magazine for 27 years, said Trump sexually abused her during an encounter at Bergdorf Goodman in spring 1996. Carroll said she kept silent for fear Trump would retaliate, out of shame and because she worried that people would see her as somewhat responsible for being attacked. The verdict was split: Jurors rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, finding Trump responsible for a lesser degree of sexual abuse.

Case status: A jury awarded Carroll with $5 million after the verdict was announced in May 2023.

