Trucker rescued after vehicle gets stuck under Central Florida overpass

Published 
Seminole County
Associated Press
article

Photo by the Seminole County Fire Department

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Fire officials rescued a truck driver after his big rig got stuck under a Florida overpass Saturday when the trailer dramatically raised upright and became wedged perpendicular between the ground and the overpass.

The Seminole County Fire Department posted a photo on social media showing the shocking angle with all but the back wheels tipped up, making the vehicle look like a dog sitting on its hind legs under the overpass along Interstate 4.

The Orlando Sentinel said the driver was trapped in the cabin, but was not injured.

