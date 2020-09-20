Trucker rescued after vehicle gets stuck under Central Florida overpass

article

Fire officials rescued a truck driver after his big rig got stuck under a Florida overpass Saturday when the trailer dramatically raised upright and became wedged perpendicular between the ground and the overpass.

The Seminole County Fire Department posted a photo on social media showing the shocking angle with all but the back wheels tipped up, making the vehicle look like a dog sitting on its hind legs under the overpass along Interstate 4.

The Orlando Sentinel said the driver was trapped in the cabin, but was not injured.

