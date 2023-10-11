Tropical Storm Sean forms in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Sean which formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday morning, becoming the 19th named storm of the busy 2023 Atlantic season.

Quick facts

Location: 725 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph

Present movement: Moving west-northwest at 13 mph

Minimum central pressure: 1006 mb

Forecasters said the storm is not likely to strengthen much over the next 72 hours.

"Sean could intensify a bit more during the next day or so before increasing southerly shear affects the core of the cyclone," the NHC said in an advisory.

As of Wednesday morning, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.