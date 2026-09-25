Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in far eastern Atlantic; no threat to Florida

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The Brief Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to strengthen Friday before weakening this weekend. Gonzalo is not a threat to Florida.



Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed late Thursday just off the coast of Africa in the far eastern Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gonzalo forms off the western coast of Africa

Gonzalo has winds around 45 mph and is moving north-northwest.

The center of the storm is expected to pass near or over portions of the Cabo Verde Islands today and tonight, where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect.

Heavy rainfall could also cause localized flash flooding there and along portions of the western African coast.

Gonzalo has a brief opportunity to strengthen today, but increasing wind shear, cooler water and drier air should cause weakening this weekend.

It is expected to eventually become a remnant low over the eastern Atlantic.

Florida impacts:

Gonzalo is not a threat to Florida. It's the seventh named storm of the 2026 Atlantic storm season.

Tropical Storm Fay

Meanwhile, Fay, which redeveloped after falling apart earlier this week, is expected to weaken this weekend.

Fay has winds around 50 MPH and could strengthen slightly today before increasing wind shear and very dry air begin taking a toll.

Fay is expected to weaken again this weekend and eventually become a remnant low.

Fay remains far from land with no watches or warnings and poses no threat to Florida.