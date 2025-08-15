Tropical Storm Erin nearing hurricane strength, NHC says

The Brief Erin is nearing hurricane strength and could become a major hurricane by the weekend. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for parts of the northern Leeward Islands. Heavy rain and dangerous surf are expected across the region starting late Friday.



Tropical Storm Erin is rapidly intensifying in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane later today, posing a growing threat to the northern Leeward Islands and surrounding regions.

What we know:

As of 5:00 a.m., Erin was about 570 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

Erin is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 997 mb and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 90 miles from its center. The storm is expected to steadily strengthen and could become a major hurricane by this weekend.

Watches and Warnings

Dig deeper:

A Tropical Storm Watch is currently in effect for:

Anguilla and Barbuda

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Saba and St. Eustatius

Sint Maarten

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

Residents of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and other parts of the northern Leeward Islands should monitor local weather sources for updates.

Heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Erin is expected to begin late Friday and continue through the weekend, bringing widespread rain totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated areas receiving up to 6 inches. Affected areas include the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and southern and eastern Puerto Rico.

This rainfall may lead isolated flash and urban flooding, along with landslides or mudslides.

Meanwhile, dangerous surf and swells generated by Erin will begin impacting the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico this weekend, with effects likely spreading to the western Atlantic next week.

These swells are expected to produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Residents and visitors should follow all guidance from local weather offices and beach safety authorities.