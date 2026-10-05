Tropical depression could form in western Gulf, NHC says
A new area of interest in the Gulf could develop into a tropical depression.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the western Gulf that the agency says is "likely" to form.
2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season
If the system develops into a tropical storm, it would be named Isaias and become the ninth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.
It's still unlikely to become a hurricane, with high wind shear awaiting its approach to the northern Gulf.
If it did become a minimal hurricane, it'd likely weaken before landfall.
Florida impacts
What we don't know:
It remains too early to determine what, if any, direct impacts this system could eventually have on Florida.
What we are sure of: This will be a heavy rain threat wherever it tracks, and it could track anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle this weekend.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the FOX 35 Storm Team and the National Hurricane Center.