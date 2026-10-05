Tropical depression could form in western Gulf, NHC says

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The Brief The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of interest for possible development in the western Gulf. If the system develops into a tropical storm, it will be named Isaias. It's still unlikely to become a hurricane, with high wind shear awaiting its approach to the northern Gulf.



A new area of interest in the Gulf could develop into a tropical depression.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the western Gulf that the agency says is "likely" to form.

2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season

If the system develops into a tropical storm, it would be named Isaias and become the ninth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

It's still unlikely to become a hurricane, with high wind shear awaiting its approach to the northern Gulf.

If it did become a minimal hurricane, it'd likely weaken before landfall.

Florida impacts

What we don't know:

It remains too early to determine what, if any, direct impacts this system could eventually have on Florida.

What we are sure of: This will be a heavy rain threat wherever it tracks, and it could track anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle this weekend.