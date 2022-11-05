Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect

A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind.

The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.

Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man, later identified as Jonathan Leaf, lying on a bed with blood everywhere.

Leaf told deputies he was "unsure of the previous night's events that led him to that house." He reportedly broke a large bay window that severally cut his arm.

Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Deputies believe Leaf passed out on a bed in the room with the broken window due to severe pain and loss of blood.

Leaf was taken to the hospital for stitches and then booked into the Brevard County Jail for burglary and criminal mischief.