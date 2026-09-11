EPCOT welcomes new fish species to The Seas with Nemo & Friends

The Brief The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT has been caring for hundreds of marine animals for over 40 years. This is the first time that they have cared for a Napoleon Wrasse. FOX 35's Laurel Blanchard got to meet the newest resident living in The Seas' 5.7-million-gallon tank.



Staff at The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT have been caring for hundreds of species of fish for over 40 years, and now, a new species of fish is calling the pavilion home.

The next time you head on over to the theme park, keep an eye out for Toa!

Toa the Napoleon Wrasse is an endangered species native to the Indo-Pacific. He was introduced to all his tankmates at the beginning of July, and Toa is already making a splash in this 5.7 million gallon tank.

Conservation and Education

Why you should care:

Not only is this the first time a Napoleon Wrasse has been cared for at The Seas, but Toa is a protector of our oceans, shielding coral reefs from a rather prickly threat.

Ashleigh Watkins is a Senior Aquarist at The Seas and explains why the Napoleon Wrasse is such an important species.

The Seas at EPCOT [Credit: Disney]

"So his main diet is crustaceans and mollusks and in that group are what's called the crown of thorns sea stars and these sea stars are very detrimental to coral reefs in general," Watkins said. "They eat and destroy the coral. He is one of the few species that eats these sea stars so then the coral reefs can thrive."

"So, in general, the guests come in contact with our educators every day out here in the gallery and our educators know his story, and they're able to put that into layman's terms for people to understand how to be more cognizant of recycling, of taking care of the environment, of knowing that coral reefs serve a huge purpose in our ecosystem and this animal is very important to keeping those ecosystems and those coral reefs healthy."

Why the name Toa?

Dig deeper:

Because he fiercely defends the reefs from those destructive sea stars, his caregivers gave him a name that perfectly matches his fighting spirit.

Toa means "warrior or victor" in the Māori language, which is native to New Zealand.

As Watkins explains, he is the ultimate warrior for his species.

The Seas at EPCOT [Credit: Disney]

"He is here to tell everybody what it means to take care of something, to be a proud victor of the coral reefs. I'm here to save them, to work for them, and to tell the people about them," she said.

However, Toa’s mission doesn’t stop at eating sea stars. As an ambassador for his species by inspiring the thousands of guests who visit him every day.

How to spot Toa at The Seas with Nemo & Friends

What you can do:

If you are looking to see Toa next time you visit The Seas with Nemo and Friends, you need to look out for a big blue fish.

Toa has a blue-green color, is around 80 pounds, and he's about three and a half to four feet long.

Toa is only about 10 years old now, and with a 30-year lifespan, he has plenty of time to become an even bigger presence in the tank.

The Seas at EPCOT [Credit: Disney]

Moving into a 5.7 million gallon habitat could be overwhelming for some, but Toa has taken to it beautifully, quickly adjusting to the climate of his new home alongside his fellow tank-mates.

Watkins says that is nice to see more of Toa's personality come out now that he is more comfortable in the tank.

The Seas at EPCOT [Credit: Disney]

"It's really cool to see natural behaviors just coming out and happening naturally. And that just means everybody's adjusting well and enjoying the environment altogether. That's incredible."

With everyone getting along swimmingly, guests can now have the chance to marvel at this gentle giant.

"He is a very special animal, and it is one of those things that you just hope people appreciate him…and what he has to bring to the environment and to coral reefs in general, Watkins said.