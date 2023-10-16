Toddler critically injured after falling four stories from Tampa apartment, police say

article

The Tampa Police Department is investigating after it says a toddler fell from a fourth-floor apartment on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the Mosaic Westshore Apartments, which is on the 5300 block of W. Kennedy Blvd. for reports of a child who fell several stories.

According to investigators, a three-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say the incident appears to be accidental.