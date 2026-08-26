Titusville rejects plan to double stormwater fees, approves 13% increase

The Brief Titusville rejected a proposed 100% stormwater fee increase after residents raised concerns about the cost. The City Council instead approved a 13% increase, raising annual residential fees from about $160 to $181. Officials say the smaller increase will not provide enough money for major long-term flooding projects.



Titusville residents will see a 13% increase in stormwater fees after the City Council rejected a proposal that would have doubled rates to help pay for flooding improvements.

The council approved the smaller increase Tuesday after residents objected to the proposed 100% hike, which city officials said would have provided additional money for upgrades to the stormwater system.

Residents question stormwater spending

What they're saying:

Residents questioned how the city has spent millions of dollars collected in stormwater fees and called for greater scrutiny of the budget.

"Where did the money go? Why aren't we auditing this budget line by line?" one resident asked.

Another resident called the proposed increase "punitive" and questioned why current homeowners should bear the cost of problems that had gone unaddressed for years.

The debate follows repeated flooding in Titusville. Roads flooded last October, and residents said some neighborhoods continue to experience flooding during routine afternoon storms.

"We flood. Not the October, just regular normal storms we flood," one resident said.

Stormwater fees will rise 13%

The other side:

Under the increase approved by the council, annual residential stormwater fees will rise from about $160 to $181.

City officials had said doubling the rate would provide money to begin or accelerate needed stormwater improvements, but council members determined the increase would place too much of a burden on residents.

Mayor Andrew Connors said the city will instead place greater emphasis on maintenance, including equipment to help clean drainage ditches.

"It's not going to be fixed overnight, but we're doing the work," the mayor said.

Major flooding projects remain unfunded

The 13% increase will not generate enough money to bring Titusville's stormwater system up to current design standards or fund major long-term flooding projects, according to the city.

Officials said no major capital improvement projects to address flooding are expected immediately.

Some residents are also urging city leaders to slow development, arguing that the existing stormwater system needs time and investment to catch up with growth.