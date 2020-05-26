‘This is for you’: School bus drivers form ‘2020’ in touching tribute to graduating seniors

For some school bus drivers, they’ve been with a child from that scary first day of kindergarten all the way to their final day of high school.

The bus drivers in Loveland, Ohio, located just outside of Cincinnati, wanted to honor their graduating seniors amid a school year cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some of us have been around long enough to transport these kids since kindergarten and some of us have only been working with the district for a few years, but the one thing we all have in common is the love for our students," said bus driver Jennifer Bloom Bowman.

"This is a huge accomplishment and anyway we can show them some love, we will do it."

The bus drivers, who said some of the students they’ve driven since kindergarten, wanted to honor their important milestone of graduating from high school. (Photo credit: Jim Barret, Loveland City Schools)

Schools across Ohio were ordered closed in mid-March as the nation worked to halt the spread of COVID-19. Since the drivers couldn’t say goodbye in person, they came up with a special way to salute the nearly 400 graduating seniors of Loveland High School and highlight the important milestone.

The bus drivers lined up 22 buses in the district to form “2020.” Jim Barrett, a photography teacher at Loveland High School, captured aerial footage of the tribute.

The district said that not all bus drivers were able to take part in the actual photo event due to social distancing requirements, but the greeting “is truly from the whole department.”

“The love for our students is unconditional and each one will always hold a special place in our hearts,” driver Michele Winter added.

“Every story, every hug, every laugh and every tear with them are memories and sometimes even lessons. To the kids of the past, the present and the future, this is for you!”

This story was reported from Cincinnati.