These are the laziest states in America, CDC study finds

How lazy is your state?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this month released its findings from a recent study on physical inactivity levels across the U.S. The study, which combined data from 2015 through 2018, is based on telephone interviews conducted by both federal and state health officials.

Overall, all states and territories had more than 15 percent of adults who were considered physically inactive. Physical inactivity was determined if they responded “no” to the question: “During the past month, other than your regular job, did you participate in any physical activities or exercises such as running, calisthenics, golf, gardening, or walking for exercise?”

The South had the highest levels of physical inactivity, with 28 percent of adults responding “no” to the above question. Coming in second was the Northeast, at 25.6 percent. The Midwest and the West followed behind at 25 percent and 20.5 percent, respectively.

In particular, seven states – Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky – reported the highest levels of inactivity. In these states, 30 percent or more of adults were physically inactive.

Colorado, Washington, Utah, Oregon and the District of Columbia were the most active areas in the nation, with less than 20 percent of physical inactivity levels, according to the findings.

The CDC recommends 150 minutes of physical activity each week, or 30 minutes a day across five days.

“Active people generally live longer and are at less risk for serious health problems like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and some cancers. For people with chronic diseases, physical activity can help manage these conditions and complications,” the federal agency states.

