Texas judge thanks Abbott for punishing cities that defund police

A judge in Williamson County is thanking Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his legislative proposal that would punish cities for defunding police departments.

Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced the proposal during a press conference in Fort Worth on August 18.

The governor said at the press conference that any city in the state that defunds police departments will have property tax rates frozen at their current level, meaning those cities would not have increased property tax revenue if they defunded the police.

“Cities that endanger residents by reducing law enforcement should not then be able to turn around and go back and get more property tax dollars," Abbott said in the press conference.

The proposal was made a week after Austin City Council announced that it would be cutting $150 million from the Austin Police Department's budget. The total approved APD budget will be about $290 million, down from the $434 million that was in the proposed budget.

In his letter, Judge Bill Gravell said Austin City Council's 'extreme budget cuts' made him concerned that citizens in both Travis and Williamson County will not remain protected at current levels.

"It is clear that the Austin City Council has abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens and, in turn, citizens of Williamson County," Judge Gravell wrote. "I will not let politics get in the way of protecting the people."

Judge Gravell also asked Governor Abbott to assign Texas State Troopers to fill in 'the void in law enforcement' in Austin and requested additional Troopers to work with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office to protect Austin area citizens.

Judge Gravell's letter can be read in its entirety below:

August 17th, 2020

Dear Governor Abbott --

I am writing today to personally thank you for your response to the recent actions of the Austin City Council wherein they reduced the budget of the Austin Police Department by $150,000,000. The Austin City Council decision places the brave men and women of the Austin Police Department and their families in great peril.

In Williamson County, there are 55,385 residents that live within the city limits of Austin, I am concerned with these extreme budget cuts, that the citizens of the City of Austin within Williamoson County will not remain protected at current levels.

Therefore, I am respectfully asking for your help as you are assigning State Troopers to fill in the void in law enforcement in Austin, that you would assign additional Troopers to work with our Williamson County Sheriff, Robert Chody, to protect our Austin area citizens.



It is clear that the Austin City Council has abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens and, in turn, citizens of Williamson County. I will not let politics get in the way of protecting the people.

Sincerely yours,

Judge Bill Gravell Jr.

County Judge

Williamson County, Texas