Texas governor signs law prohibiting businesses from requiring vaccine passports

article

Governor Greg Abbott has signed a law that prohibits businesses operating in Texas from requiring vaccine passports or vaccine information.

"Vaccine passports are now prohibited in the Lone Star State," Abbott said during a video posted on social media.

"Texas is open 100% without any restrictions or limitations or requirements," he wrote on Twitter.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

In April, the governor announced an executive order that would prohibit government-mandated vaccine passports in the state.

At the time that he issued the executive order, Gov. Abbott said the government should not require Texans to show proof of vaccination and "reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives."

RELATED: Texas governor issues order to prohibit government-mandated vaccine passports

"Those shots will help slow the spread of COVID-19, reduce hospitalizations and reduce fatalities," Governor Abbott said in a video message in April. "But, as I have said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced."

Advertisement

As of May 12, everyone 12 years old and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the state.