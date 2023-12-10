Girl sings to crowd after deadly Tennessee tornadoes: ‘Thank you for lifting our spirits’

A little girl is sharing the song in her heart despite being affected by the deadly tornadoes that struck several central Tennessee communities Saturday.

Officials with Clarksville County were taking a tour of affected neighborhoods Sunday morning when they met 7-year-old Ellie.

"I can tell you that there’s one little girl, her name is Ellie. She was 7 years old and when we pulled up, despite her house being affected, she sang "All I Want For Christmas" for the crowd that was out there," Clarksville mayor Joe Pitts said Sunday morning at a news conference .

"To Ellie: thank you for lifting our spirits in the face of this awful devastation," he added.

The Clarksville Police Department later shared the video of Ellie singing on Facebook .

Clarksville County Mayor Wes Golden, Senator Bill Powers and Representative Jeff Burkhart were also standing by to hear her impromptu performance.

Pieces of torn off siding could be seen on the neighboring houses of where they were standing.

RELATED: Tornado outbreak in Tennessee kills 6 people, injures dozens

Six people were killed in the string of storms and dozens more were sent to the hospital. Power was knocked out to tens of thousands of people.

At least six tornado tracks were reported Saturday in central Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service. Agency meteorologist Cory Mueller in Nashville said it was sending out tornado tracking teams on Sunday to attempt to confirm these potential tornadoes and calculate their severity.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.