Teens on dirt bikes vandalize Florida golf course, spark safety concerns

A group of teens riding high-powered dirt bikes has drawn the attention of law enforcement and frustrated residents after being caught on camera tearing up the turf at Duran Golf Club in Brevard County.

What we know:

Teens riding high-speed electric dirt bikes have been caught on video damaging the turf at Duran Golf Club in Brevard County, prompting public safety and property damage concerns.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the riders were seen recklessly operating the vehicles, some capable of reaching 50 mph, across the greens and nearby pedestrian areas. Officials say the issue has grown throughout the summer.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified any of the teens involved or whether charges have been filed. It’s also unclear if the bikes are registered or if any riders have been cited for violations so far.

The backstory:

Electric dirt bikes have surged in popularity, but their powerful engines and off-road capabilities have clashed with residential safety norms. In Viera, residents say the bikes are frequently spotted on sidewalks and walking paths, endangering pedestrians and damaging community property.

Big picture view:

Neighborhoods in central Brevard County are seeing a shift in public space use, raising questions about enforcement, youth supervision, and e-vehicle regulation. Community leaders and residents alike are expressing growing frustration as safety risks mount.

What they're saying:

Surveillance video shared by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shows teens recklessly riding across the greens at full speed — a problem that authorities and neighbors say has been escalating throughout the summer. Some electric dirt bikes, like the ones seen in the footage, can reach speeds up to 50 mph.

Residents of the Viera area say the teens aren’t just confined to the golf course — they’re also riding on sidewalks and neighborhood pathways used daily by pedestrians.

"There’s a safety concern — number one, that they could have an accident," said sheriff’s office spokesman Tod Goodyear. "But there’s also the issue of criminal mischief."

Mary Lewis, a local resident, said the young riders have nearly run her off the sidewalk.

"They’re just not obeying any rules," she said. "They think they can do whatever they want. And when people confront them, they swear and give you grief. It’s really a problem."

What's next:

Though tracking down the bikers has proven difficult in the past, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says it is now stepping up enforcement.

