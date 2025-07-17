Teen's chaotic e-bike chase prompts crackdown in Flagler County

The Brief A high-speed chase involving teens on e-bikes has prompted Flagler County’s sheriff to call for stricter local laws. A proposed ordinance would fine reckless riders and allow bike seizures to address growing safety concerns. The measure responds to relaxed state rules that have made enforcement difficult for local deputies.



After a high-speed chase involving two teenagers on electric bikes, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says he’s had enough — and is calling for a citywide crackdown on reckless e-bike riders.

What we know:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is pushing for a citywide ordinance in Palm Coast following a high-speed chase involving two teenagers on electric bikes.

Deputies say the teens rode on sidewalks, ignored traffic laws, and refused to stop before being arrested. The sheriff’s proposed ordinance would introduce fines, require helmet use, and allow deputies to seize e-bikes used recklessly.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the city council will respond to the proposal, or how soon the ordinance might be implemented. There’s also uncertainty over how enforcement will work in practice, especially given current statewide rules that treat e-bikes like traditional bicycles.

The backstory:

Florida eased e-bike restrictions two years ago, stripping away licensing and registration requirements. Since then, law enforcement has expressed concern over the lack of tools to manage increasingly powerful and fast-modified bikes. Staly’s ordinance appears to be a local countermeasure to regain control.

What they're saying:

The incident unfolded in Palm Coast, where deputies say the teens were spotted riding on sidewalks at high speeds, darting into oncoming traffic and refusing to stop. Both were arrested after what authorities described as a dangerous pursuit.

"It's one of the reasons why I finally had enough and asked my general counsel to draft an ordinance that we can give to the City of Palm Coast for them to review and hopefully pass," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The sheriff says the goal is to hit reckless riders where it hurts — their wallets — and restore order to roadways and sidewalks increasingly shared by fast-moving e-bikes.

"I get e-bikes are fun and they take the work out of it," Staly said, "but we're starting to really see issues come about."

What's next:

The ordinance, if passed, would give deputies more authority to enforce safety rules and address what Staly calls a growing public hazard. The measure is expected to be considered at an upcoming Palm Coast City Council meeting.

