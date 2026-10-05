Teen shot after Jones-Ocoee football game released from hospital, police say

The Brief A teenager has been released from the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound following a high school football game. The shooting happened Friday night following the Jones-Ocoee high school football game, officials said. The victim, who attended neither school, was shot in the leg. Officials have not announced any arrests, and encouraged anyone with information to contact the Ocoee Police Department or Crimeline.



A Florida teenager has been released from the hospital, days after he was shot in the leg following a football game between Jones High School and Ocoee High School, the Ocoee Police Department said Monday.

The police department also shared bodycam video from the moment officers found the teenager and applied a tourniquet to his leg.

The backstory:

Police said after the Jones-Ocoee high school football game on Friday, Oct. 1, several fights between kids occurred in the parking lot. At some point, shots were fired, prompting the stadium to be put on lockdown. Police said a teenager, who did not attend either high school, had been shot.

On Monday, three days after the shooting, police said the teenager had been released from the hospital.

New bodycam video

Police released a little more than 3 minutes of bodycam video showing the moment one of the officers found the teenager who had been shot, and then tying a tourniquet around his leg.

Ocoee police said 10 officers were on duty at the football game.

No suspects arrested

What you can do:

Police have not yet announced any arrests connected to the shootings nor the fights in the parking lot. It's unclear if police have identified any potential suspects, how many, nor what led to the fighting.

Police said anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that would help the investigation to contact the Ocoee Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 407-905-3161. To remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.