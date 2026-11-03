Florida live midterm election results: Attorney General
James Uthmeier, who was appointed Florida attorney general in January 2025, is being challenged for the position by Jose Javier Rodriguez.
When are election results released?
Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
Live election results: Florida Attorney General race
Live election results: Florida map
Live election results: County by county
The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.