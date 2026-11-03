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Florida live midterm election results: Attorney General

By
FOX 35 Orlando
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 6:19 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 6:19 PM EST

The Brief

    • The Florida midterm election is today, Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
    • Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.
    • The race for attorney general is between James Uthmeier and Jose Javier Rodriguez.

James Uthmeier, who was appointed Florida attorney general in January 2025, is being challenged for the position by Jose Javier Rodriguez.

When are election results released?

Polls in Florida are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released.

Live election results: Florida Attorney General race

Live election results: Florida map

Live election results: County by county

The Source: Live election results are from the Associated Press and the Florida Division of Elections.

2026 Elections