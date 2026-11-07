Two Florida election races in Brevard County face recounts, officials say

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The Brief The machine recounts will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, at the Election Support Center, 525 N. John Rodes Blvd. in Melbourne. All Canvassing Board meetings are open to the public.



Machine recounts will be conducted for two closely contested races: Florida State Representative District 33 and Cape Canaveral City Council, the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections office announced.

The Brevard County Canvassing Board ordered the recount for the Cape Canaveral City Council race, while the Florida Secretary of State ordered the recount for District 33, as required by Florida law. Both races had vote margins of 0.5% or less, triggering machine recounts.

"During yesterday’s Canvassing Board meeting, the Board determined a margin of 0.5% or less existed in two races, requiring a machine recount," said Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic.

According to officials, the machine recounts will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, at the Election Support Center, 525 N. John Rodes Blvd. in Melbourne. All Canvassing Board meetings are open to the public.

If either race has a margin of 0.25% or less following the machine recount, a manual recount will be ordered. That recount is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, and continue through November 12 if necessary.

The manual recount will review blank ballots, overvotes, and undervotes. All recount procedures will follow Florida Statutes 102.141(7) and 102.166 and Florida Administrative Rule 1S-2.031.