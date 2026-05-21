Florida teen arrested after deadly shooting at illegal house party in Davenport, deputies say

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a deadly April shooting at an illegal house party in Davenport. The teen faces five charges, including manslaughter and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, after gunfire erupted inside a VRBO short-term vacation rental on Somerset Hills Drive. The incident resulted in the death of 18-year-old Daesean Anthony Moctezuma Orland and left two others injured.



A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an illegal house party in April, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

That teen was arrested on Thursday, May 21, and booked into the juvenile assessment center on five charges:

Manslaughter

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Discharge of a firearm in public

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age

Unlawful carry of a concealed weapon

What we know:

Daesean Anthony Moctezuma Orland, 18, of Clermont, died after being shot at a house party on Summerset Hills Drive in Davenport on April 18, OCSO said.

The house party was hosted at a vacation rental on VRBO, the sheriff's office said.

A total of three people were shot. Orlando was rushed to the hospital, where he died, officials said. Two others – all males – were also taken to the hospital. At last check, they were said to be in stable condition.

Because the alleged suspect was booked into the juvenile assessment center, a booking photo would not be available, the sheriff's office said. He is being held on no bond.

FOX 35 is not naming him due to his age.

What's next:

The sheriff's office said it is continuing to investigate the party and the shooting. Detectives are asking anyone who saw the shooting or has any information about the shooting to contact OCSO or Crimeline.