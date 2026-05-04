Teachers, support staff get in free at WonderWorks Orlando in May

The Brief WonderWorks Orlando is offering teachers and education support staff free admission during the month of May. Teachers get in free, plus they can get tickets for four additional guests for 50% off. WonderWorks is also offering nurses free admission during National Nurses Week.



WonderWorks Orlando, the attraction with the upside-down looking building, has a special ticket deal for teachers.

Teachers and education support staff can get free admission to the attraction on International Drive during the month of May.

They can also get admission for up to four additional guests for 50% off.

To get the offer, teachers and staff must fill out an online form for a voucher they will need to bring to WonderWorks. They will need to present the voucher along with a valid school ID or a recent paystub for entry.

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Free admission for nurses

WonderWorks is also offering free admission to all nurses during National Nurses Week.

Nurses get free admission from May 6 through May 12. Tickets for additional guests can be purchased for $22, a discount on the regular price of $37.99.

Nurses will need to show their employee ID at the entrance to redeem the offer.

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What is WonderWorks?

WonderWorks is a science-focused indoor attraction with more than 100 hands-on exhibits that combine education and entertainment. It features a Hurricane Shack, where visitors can feel the force of a 84 mph hurricane and the Bubble Lab, with life-sized bubbles.