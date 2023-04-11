Taylors Falls search: Teen missing after falling into St. Croix River

The search continues Wednesday morning for DAndrea Sanvig, a teenager who fell from a rock ledge at Taylors Falls into the St. Croix River.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Taylors Falls shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday for the incident. Deputies say 18-year-old Sanvig, of Luck, Wisconsin, was in Interstate State Park on a rock ledge overlooking the St. Croix River when he lost his footing and fell, landing into the river.

A rescue effort was launched, with crews searching for hours until nightfall. The search was called off due to darkness but resumed Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said Wednesday teams are "actively searching" by land, water and air, but the public is asked to stay away from the water search portion of the operation.

"We ask that the general public not search on or near the water at this time," deputies wrote on Tuesday. "The flow rate of the river, along with debris typically seen in the spring, has made for dangerous search conditions."