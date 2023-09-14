A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a police car while riding her bicycle Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a Tampa police officer was driving along Busch Boulevard, crossing N. 22nd Street at the green light, when the teen bicyclist attempted to cross Busch Boulevard, approximately 75 feet west of the crosswalk, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

As a result, officers said the bicyclist was struck by the police vehicle, and she was knocked off her bike.

The female officer, who is a five-year veteran of the department, immediately stopped and provided first aid until rescue crews arrived.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital with a head injury and a broken leg.

"Our thoughts are with the teen cyclist who was injured in this unfortunate incident, and we hope for her full recovery," Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "We take all accidents involving our officers seriously. Our officers are dedicated to protecting the safety of everyone who uses Tampa’s roads, whether they are on foot, in a car, or on a bike. This is a distressing reminder that we must continue our efforts, as a community, to ensure that all pedestrians and cyclists travel safely throughout our city."

The crash remains under investigation.