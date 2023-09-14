Expand / Collapse search

Florida police officer strikes girl riding bike with patrol car: Tampa officials

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:01AM
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

TAMPA, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a police car while riding her bicycle Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a Tampa police officer was driving along Busch Boulevard, crossing N. 22nd Street at the green light, when the teen bicyclist attempted to cross Busch Boulevard, approximately 75 feet west of the crosswalk, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

As a result, officers said the bicyclist was struck by the police vehicle, and she was knocked off her bike. 

The female officer, who is a five-year veteran of the department, immediately stopped and provided first aid until rescue crews arrived.

Graphic video: Woman riding bike struck by car while in crosswalk in Orange County

A Central Florida couple had just gone for a bicycle ride and were about 50 yards from home when something terrible happened, and it was all caught on dashcam. Troopers say the driver ran a red light at Conroy Windermere Road and Dr. Phillips Boulevard on Sunday, just before 5:30 p.m., hitting the 65-year-old woman.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital with a head injury and a broken leg. 

"Our thoughts are with the teen cyclist who was injured in this unfortunate incident, and we hope for her full recovery," Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "We take all accidents involving our officers seriously. Our officers are dedicated to protecting the safety of everyone who uses Tampa’s roads, whether they are on foot, in a car, or on a bike. This is a distressing reminder that we must continue our efforts, as a community, to ensure that all pedestrians and cyclists travel safely throughout our city."

The crash remains under investigation. 