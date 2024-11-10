Suspects in gas siphoning ring arrested in Volusia County, deputies say

Two men were arrested Saturday evening in connection to theft of gas, according to deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were initially tipped off by the Seminole County Crime Center of a suspect vehicle that was wanted in connection to a diesel fuel siphoning ring. That vehicle was later tracked in the Deltona area, with another vehicle following close by, according to deputies.

Officials were able to track the vehicle to a Racetrac and later a Waffle House before the suspect, 33-year-old Henry Gonzalez Ortega, fled on foot. Ortega was arrested shortly after.

Inside the vehicle, officials found a hole was cut through the floorboard and the suspension of the vehicle had been altered.

Another suspect, 35-year-old Jose Garcia Aguila, was later arrested after officials found gas cans and a hose in the back of a vehicle, according to deputies.

The incident remains under investigation.