Suspected drug trafficker killed while investigators serve warrant in Orlando

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says his deputies killed a suspect while executing a search warrant at a home on Jepson Street. Sheriff Mina says the suspect has been under investigation for at least one month for drug trafficking.

According to investigators the suspect was a mid-level drug trafficker. They had a warrant on him on Conspiracy, Racketeering and Trafficking charges. Investigators say the suspect was dealing heroin, cocaine and possibly fentanyl.

Sheriff Mina says at the same time investigators were serving the warrant at the home on Jepson Street, they were also serving one at a storage facility owned by the suspect. Between the two properties, investigators say they found trafficking amounts of drugs and several guns.

They also say they seized $26-thousand dollars in what they believe is drug money from a bank account.

Investigators are not yet identifying the suspect. They say he the suspect is a 41 year old white Hispanic male and that the suspect’s wife and child were in the home at the time of they served their warrant. The woman and child and not injured.