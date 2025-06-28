Suspect in deadly Leesburg shooting turns himself in, accompanied by his father, police say

The Brief A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Leesburg on Friday evening. The suspect, Kameryn Pickard, later surrendered to police, accompanied by his father. Detectives are working to determine charges and seek more evidence.



A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Lake County on Friday night and a suspect is in custody.

What we know:

Emergency crews arrived at a residence on Tuskegee Street in Leesburg around 7 p.m. and transported the victim of a shooting to UF Health Leesburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Shortly after the shooting, the alleged gunman — identified by authorities as 20-year-old Kameryn Pickard of Mount Dora — was brought to the Leesburg Police Department by his father and surrendered to authorities. He was interviewed by detectives and taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting or the circumstances that led up to the incident. The relationship, if any, between the victim and the suspect remains unclear.

Specific charges against Pickard have not yet been announced, as the case is still being reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office.

What they're saying:

Leesburg Police have not issued a detailed public statement but are urging the public’s help.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Leesburg Police Department," the statement read. "Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward."