Suspect arrested in 2015 Flagler County sexual assault cold case after new testing

The Brief Kaivan Rahbar was arrested in connection with a 2015 Flagler County sexual assault case after investigators reopened the cold case. New testing of a blood sample collected in 2015 detected Ambien in the alleged victim’s system, authorities said. Rahbar was arrested in New York and is being held without bond at the Flagler County jail.



A man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in 2015 has been arrested after new testing of evidence helped Flagler County detectives revive the cold case, authorities said.

Kaivan Rahbar was arrested in New York on a warrant for sexual battery and returned to Flagler County, Sheriff Rick Staly said. He is being held without bond at the Flagler County jail.

The backstory:

Authorities said the woman met Rahbar at a used-car lot he owned to discuss buying a vehicle. Rahbar invited her to dinner to discuss a possible job at the business, and the two later went to his home, according to the sheriff.

The woman told investigators she walked away from her drink and later noticed a white powdery substance on the glass. She drank the beverage and subsequently reported being sexually assaulted.

The woman reported the incident to law enforcement, but investigators at the time were unable to establish that she had been drugged, and the case eventually went cold.

The sheriff said the woman contacted the agency again last year, prompting detectives to reopen the investigation. Evidence collected in 2015, including a blood sample, was still available for testing.

New testing detected Ambien in the woman’s blood, according to the sheriff. Investigators then obtained a warrant for Rahbar’s arrest.

"Today, our victim is getting justice," Staly said.

Rahbar is expected to appear before a judge Thursday morning.